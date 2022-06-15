Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) CFO Gary Mick Purchases 1,000 Shares

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) CFO Gary Mick purchased 1,000 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.34 per share, for a total transaction of $24,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,609.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Gary Mick also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 10th, Gary Mick bought 1,000 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.01 per share, for a total transaction of $27,010.00.

Shares of SIX opened at $22.93 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 2.24. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.18 and a fifty-two week high of $47.24.

Six Flags Entertainment ( NYSE:SIX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.31. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $138.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SIX. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 464.1% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SIX has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley cut their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $63.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup cut their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $51.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $46.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.89.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

