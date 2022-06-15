SJM Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SJMHF) Short Interest Down 24.3% in May

SJM Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SJMHF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,651,700 shares, a decline of 24.3% from the May 15th total of 19,354,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7,711.4 days.

OTCMKTS SJMHF opened at $0.38 on Wednesday. SJM has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.41 and a 200-day moving average of $0.55.

SJM Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, owns, develops, and operates casinos and related facilities in Macau, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Gaming Operations; and Hotel, Catering, Retail and Leasing Operations. The Gaming Operations segment engages in the VIP gaming, mass market table gaming, slot machine, and other gaming operations.

