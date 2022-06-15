SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) Hits New 52-Week Low at $22.52

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $22.52 and last traded at $22.82, with a volume of 2581 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.93.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.62. The company has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.72.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 1,039.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,196 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 52.9% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,576 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. grew its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 69.8% in the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 2,043 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 261.8% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,189 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. 3.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Company Profile (NYSE:SKM)
SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.
