SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) Hits New 52-Week Low at $22.52

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $22.52 and last traded at $22.82, with a volume of 2581 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.93.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.62. The company has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.72.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd ( NYSE:SKM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 9.75%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SK Telecom Co.,Ltd will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 1,039.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,196 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 52.9% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,576 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. grew its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 69.8% in the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 2,043 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 261.8% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,189 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. 3.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Company Profile (NYSE:SKM)

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.

