Skanska AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKSBF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Skanska AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKSBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 52,000 shares, a decrease of 27.4% from the May 15th total of 71,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 65.0 days.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Skanska AB (publ) from SEK 240 to SEK 230 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

Get Skanska AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of SKSBF opened at $17.23 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.09 and its 200-day moving average is $22.55. Skanska AB has a 12 month low of $16.37 and a 12 month high of $29.70.

Skanska AB (publ) operates as a construction and project development company in the Nordic region, Europe, and the United States. It operates through three segments: Construction, Residential Development, and Commercial Property Development. The Construction segment builds bridges, roads, harbors, quays, hospitals, residences, and schools.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Skanska AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skanska AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.