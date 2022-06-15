Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 63,025 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,476,265 shares.The stock last traded at $38.41 and had previously closed at $37.03.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SKX. OTR Global upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $62.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Argus upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.46.

Skechers U.S.A. ( NYSE:SKX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 11.45%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SKX. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 134.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 310,494 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,472,000 after acquiring an additional 178,175 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 1.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,624,221 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $68,418,000 after acquiring an additional 27,151 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 4.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 266,032 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,205,000 after acquiring an additional 11,852 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 2.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 390,793 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $16,460,000 after acquiring an additional 10,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the third quarter worth about $507,000. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands.

