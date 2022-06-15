Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Upgraded to Buy by Argus

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SKX. TheStreet lowered shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $62.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.13.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

NYSE SKX opened at $37.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.46. Skechers U.S.A. has a 52-week low of $33.50 and a 52-week high of $55.87.

Skechers U.S.A. ( NYSE:SKX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 12.94%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SKX. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 3.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,912 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,506,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,570 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,544,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 79.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 710 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Snider Financial Group raised its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 8,710 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. 79.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Skechers U.S.A. (Get Rating)

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.