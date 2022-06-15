Skillsoft (NASDAQ:SKIL) Shares Down 3.3%

Skillsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 3.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.35 and last traded at $4.35. 2,188 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 453,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.50.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SKIL shares. Barclays started coverage on Skillsoft in a report on Thursday, May 5th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Skillsoft from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Skillsoft from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Colliers Securities initiated coverage on Skillsoft in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.67.

Get Skillsoft alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.91.

Skillsoft ( NASDAQ:SKIL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. Skillsoft had a negative return on equity of 9.75% and a negative net margin of 17.48%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Skillsoft Corp. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKIL. Naspers Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Skillsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $457,500,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Skillsoft during the third quarter valued at $33,102,000. Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skillsoft during the first quarter valued at $10,679,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Skillsoft by 171.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,351,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,514,000 after buying an additional 1,483,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Skillsoft by 2,285.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,350,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,156,000 after buying an additional 1,293,690 shares during the last quarter. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Skillsoft (NASDAQ:SKIL)

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Content, Global Knowledge, and SumTotal segments. It offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Skillsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skillsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.