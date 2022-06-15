Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) Trading Up 7%

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating)’s share price was up 7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.39 and last traded at $1.38. Approximately 186,202 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 13,265,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.29.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on SKLZ shares. Wedbush reduced their target price on Skillz from $25.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Skillz from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Skillz from $16.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup cut Skillz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $2.10 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Skillz from $12.00 to $2.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.80.
The company has a current ratio of 7.12, a quick ratio of 7.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $567.19 million, a PE ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.10.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skillz by 190.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,714,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,841,000 after buying an additional 1,124,737 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in Skillz by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 29,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 8,350 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in Skillz by 945.5% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,444 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Skillz during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Skillz by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,107,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,237,000 after purchasing an additional 21,463 shares in the last quarter. 44.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Skillz Company Profile (NYSE:SKLZ)
Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players in fair, fun, and meaningful competition. The company primarily develops and supports a proprietary online-hosted technology platform that enables independent game developers to host tournaments and provide competitive gaming activity to end-users worldwide.
