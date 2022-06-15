Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Short Interest Up 42.4% in May

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,960,000 shares, an increase of 42.4% from the May 15th total of 2,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $161.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.55.

In other news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $251,234,000. Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 5,499,257 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $853,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,943 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 49.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,962,046 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $323,307,000 after acquiring an additional 651,281 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,671,151 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $414,401,000 after acquiring an additional 501,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,037,527 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $316,102,000 after acquiring an additional 383,342 shares in the last quarter. 72.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $92.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.13. Skyworks Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $91.83 and a fifty-two week high of $197.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $109.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.07.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 30.60%. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.22%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

