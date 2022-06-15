Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) PT Lowered to $110.00 at B. Riley

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at B. Riley from $125.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.59% from the stock’s current price.

SWKS has been the topic of several other research reports. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $190.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $156.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.55.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $92.76 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.92 and a 200-day moving average of $132.07. The firm has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.13. Skyworks Solutions has a twelve month low of $91.83 and a twelve month high of $197.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,937 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Kempner Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $1,519,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $3,939,000. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 504.7% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 14,917 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 12,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. 72.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Skyworks Solutions (Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.