SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.31

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.311 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $3.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This is a boost from SL Green Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31.

SL Green Realty has increased its dividend payment by an average of 21.6% annually over the last three years. SL Green Realty has a dividend payout ratio of 703.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect SL Green Realty to earn $7.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.73 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.3%.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

Shares of NYSE SLG opened at $49.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.41. SL Green Realty has a twelve month low of $48.21 and a twelve month high of $83.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.23 and its 200-day moving average is $73.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $187.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.65 million. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 57.70% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on SLG. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $90.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $84.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.29.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLG. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,000,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,077,000 after purchasing an additional 228,788 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the 3rd quarter worth about $489,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 4,799 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 139.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty Company Profile (Get Rating)

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.