SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $48.21

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $48.21 and last traded at $49.14, with a volume of 1168012 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $49.02.

SLG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.29.

The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.63.

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $187.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.65 million. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 57.70% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.3108 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. This is a boost from SL Green Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 55.08%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SLG. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the first quarter worth $72,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 29.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,000,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,077,000 after purchasing an additional 228,788 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

