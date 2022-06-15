SLANG Worldwide Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLGWF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

SLANG Worldwide Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLGWF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, an increase of 43.9% from the May 15th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

SLANG Worldwide stock opened at $0.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.25. SLANG Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $1.38.

SLANG Worldwide Company Profile (Get Rating)

SLANG Worldwide Inc operates as a cannabis consumer packaged goods company worldwide. It owns, licenses, and/or markets 11 brands which serve flower, inhalable concentrates, and ingestibles, including edibles and pressed pills. SLANG Worldwide Inc has a strategic partnership with Trulieve Cannabis Corp.

