SLANG Worldwide Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLGWF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

SLANG Worldwide Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLGWF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, an increase of 43.9% from the May 15th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
SLANG Worldwide stock opened at $0.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.25. SLANG Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $1.38.
SLANG Worldwide Company Profile (Get Rating)
