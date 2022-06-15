Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Sets New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $49.00 to $40.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Sleep Number traded as low as $33.97 and last traded at $34.75, with a volume of 584065 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.19.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on Sleep Number from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Sleep Number from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sleep Number in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on Sleep Number from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sleep Number during the fourth quarter worth $3,042,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Sleep Number by 206.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after buying an additional 15,138 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in Sleep Number by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 20,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after buying an additional 9,695 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Sleep Number during the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Finally, CNA Financial Corp increased its position in Sleep Number by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 10,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.94. The company has a market cap of $772.56 million, a PE ratio of 9.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.69.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $527.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.38 million. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 4.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Sleep Number Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sleep Number Company Profile

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also provides adjustable bases under the FlextFit, and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 brands.

