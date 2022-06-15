SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 468,900 shares, a growth of 37.7% from the May 15th total of 340,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 299,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.
Shares of SLRC stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.86. The company had a trading volume of 873 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,175. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. SLR Investment has a twelve month low of $14.46 and a twelve month high of $20.05. The company has a market capitalization of $813.93 million, a P/E ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.64.
SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.02). SLR Investment had a net margin of 28.96% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The business had revenue of $33.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.95 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that SLR Investment will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research firms recently weighed in on SLRC. Maxim Group began coverage on SLR Investment in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded SLR Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet lowered SLR Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on SLR Investment from $17.25 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Hovde Group dropped their price target on SLR Investment to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.40.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in SLR Investment by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 45,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in SLR Investment by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 145,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,787,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg lifted its holdings in SLR Investment by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 127,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,446,000 after buying an additional 18,806 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in SLR Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in SLR Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $766,000.
SLR Investment Company Profile (Get Rating)
SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SLR Investment (SLRC)
- Under-The-Radar RF Industries Is A Steal At These Prices
- Procter & Gamble Stock Continues to Be Resilient Despite Turmoil
- Insiders Sell Tractor Supply Company, Oh No!
- Analog Devices Stock is a Defensive Semiconductor Play
- HP Inc. Stock Is a Steady Eddie Gainer
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for SLR Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLR Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.