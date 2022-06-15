Smart Metering Systems (LON:SMS) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $841.47

Smart Metering Systems plc (LON:SMS – Get Rating) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 841.47 ($10.21) and traded as high as GBX 860 ($10.44). Smart Metering Systems shares last traded at GBX 859 ($10.43), with a volume of 56,621 shares.

SMS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,080 ($13.11) price target on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 710 ($8.62) price objective on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Smart Metering Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,053 ($12.78).

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 841.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 794.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 3.27. The firm has a market cap of £1.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 268.44.

Smart Metering Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, installs, operates, and manages meter and energy infrastructure assets, and related data services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Asset Management, Asset Installation, and Energy Management. The company engages in the regulated management of gas meters, electric meters, and ADM devices.

