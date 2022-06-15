SMC (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $22.32

Shares of SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMCAY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $22.32 and last traded at $22.96, with a volume of 194362 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.32.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.50. The company has a market cap of $30.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.91.

About SMC (OTCMKTS:SMCAY)

SMC Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells automatic control equipment, sintered filters, and various types of filtration equipment worldwide. The company offers directional control valves, air cylinders, rotary actuators/air grippers, electric actuators/cylinders, vacuum equipment, air preparation equipment, modular F.R.L./pressure control equipment, lubrication equipment, fittings and tubings, flow control equipment, speed controllers, silencers/exhaust cleaners/blow guns/pressure gauges, switches/sensors/controllers, and static neutralization equipment.

