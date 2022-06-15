SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Price Target Cut to $2.00

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $2.20 to $2.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 81.82% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on SDC. Loop Capital cut shares of SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

Shares of SmileDirectClub stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.10. The stock had a trading volume of 6,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,031,297. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.18. SmileDirectClub has a 12-month low of $1.08 and a 12-month high of $9.58. The firm has a market cap of $428.28 million, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 2.24.

SmileDirectClub ( NASDAQ:SDC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $151.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.20 million. SmileDirectClub had a negative return on equity of 45.13% and a negative net margin of 16.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SmileDirectClub will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

SmileDirectClub, Inc, an oral care company, offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, France, Spain, and Austria.

