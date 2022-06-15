Smithson Investment Trust (LON:SSON) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1,200.00

Smithson Investment Trust PLC (LON:SSON – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,200 ($14.56) and last traded at GBX 1,211.16 ($14.70), with a volume of 41543 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,243 ($15.09).
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,384.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,612.31.
In other news, insider Diana Dyer Bartlett purchased 3,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,280 ($15.54) per share, with a total value of £49,740.80 ($60,372.38).
Smithson Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity fund launched and managed by Fundsmith LLP. The fund invests public equity markets of United Kingdom. It invest in shares issued by small and mid sized companies with a market capitalization between £500 million to £15 billion. Smithson Investment Trust plc was formed on 19 October 2018 is domiciled in the United Kingdom.
