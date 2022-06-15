Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Stock Price Up 6.6%

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) shares rose 6.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.73 and last traded at $12.70. Approximately 632,942 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 40,295,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.91.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Snap from $58.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Snap from $60.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Snap from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Snap from $31.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Snap from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.08.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a current ratio of 7.19. The company has a market cap of $20.83 billion, a PE ratio of -35.36 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.04.

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03). Snap had a negative return on equity of 16.37% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total transaction of $451,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 761,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,488,728.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 8,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $271,061.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 229,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,397,601.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,494,730 shares of company stock valued at $42,796,679.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNAP. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Snap by 730.6% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 33,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after buying an additional 29,450 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Snap by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 788,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,083,000 after acquiring an additional 41,539 shares in the last quarter. AMS Capital Ltda bought a new stake in Snap during the fourth quarter worth about $6,584,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Snap in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,460,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in Snap by 236.4% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,503,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,706,000 after buying an additional 1,056,439 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.88% of the company’s stock.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

