Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Given New $165.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $165.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 44.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $232.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.49.

NYSE SNOW opened at $113.87 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.14. The stock has a market cap of $35.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.97 and a beta of 1.86. Snowflake has a 12-month low of $110.26 and a 12-month high of $405.00.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $422.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.01 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 45.48% and a negative return on equity of 12.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 84.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.69) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Snowflake will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total value of $99,002.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,263,311.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total transaction of $235,182.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,551 shares in the company, valued at $18,867,875.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 752,454 shares of company stock valued at $166,969,186 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Snowflake by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,898,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,602,396,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150,500 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Snowflake by 81.5% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,635,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080,950 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at about $680,165,000. Scgf Iii Management LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at about $673,471,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Snowflake by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,816,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919,350 shares during the last quarter. 76.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

