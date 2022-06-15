Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Upgraded to Buy by Canaccord Genuity Group

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $185.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 62.47% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Snowflake from $250.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Snowflake from $322.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Snowflake from $232.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen cut their price objective on Snowflake from $390.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Snowflake from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Snowflake has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.71.

Shares of NYSE:SNOW opened at $113.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.82 billion, a PE ratio of -53.97 and a beta of 1.86. Snowflake has a 1-year low of $110.26 and a 1-year high of $405.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $159.45 and its 200-day moving average is $239.14.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $422.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.01 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 12.39% and a negative net margin of 45.48%. Snowflake’s revenue was up 84.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.69) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Snowflake will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 727 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total transaction of $99,002.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,263,311.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total value of $235,182.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,867,875.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 752,454 shares of company stock valued at $166,969,186. 8.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Snowflake by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 50,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Snowflake by 1,317.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,049,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904,908 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Snowflake by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in Snowflake by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Snowflake by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,299,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. 76.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

