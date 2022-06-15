Société Générale Société anonyme (SCGLY) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS: SCGLY) recently:

6/6/2022 – Société Générale Société anonyme was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/2/2022 – Société Générale Société anonyme had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €32.00 ($33.33) to €34.00 ($35.42). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/1/2022 – Société Générale Société anonyme was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $34.70.

5/31/2022 – Société Générale Société anonyme is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a €35.00 ($36.46) price target on the stock.

5/25/2022 – Société Générale Société anonyme had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from €29.00 ($30.21) to €32.00 ($33.33). They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

5/19/2022 – Société Générale Société anonyme had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €29.00 ($30.21) to €33.00 ($34.38). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/19/2022 – Société Générale Société anonyme was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a €32.50 ($33.85) price target on the stock.

5/13/2022 – Société Générale Société anonyme had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from €32.00 ($33.33) to €33.00 ($34.38). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

SCGLY opened at $4.68 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.05. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 1-year low of $4.24 and a 1-year high of $8.51. The company has a market cap of $19.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a $0.2694 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a yield of 5.39%. Société Générale Société anonyme’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.58%.

Société Générale Société anonyme provides financial services to individual, business, and institutional investors in Europe and internationally. It offers retail banking services under the Societe Generale, Credit du Nord, and Boursorama brand names; and insurance, investor, and other financial services.

