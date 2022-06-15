Société Générale Société anonyme (SCGLY) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS: SCGLY) recently:
- 6/6/2022 – Société Générale Société anonyme was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 6/2/2022 – Société Générale Société anonyme had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €32.00 ($33.33) to €34.00 ($35.42). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 6/1/2022 – Société Générale Société anonyme was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $34.70.
- 5/31/2022 – Société Générale Société anonyme is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a €35.00 ($36.46) price target on the stock.
- 5/25/2022 – Société Générale Société anonyme had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from €29.00 ($30.21) to €32.00 ($33.33). They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 5/19/2022 – Société Générale Société anonyme had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €29.00 ($30.21) to €33.00 ($34.38). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 5/19/2022 – Société Générale Société anonyme was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a €32.50 ($33.85) price target on the stock.
- 5/13/2022 – Société Générale Société anonyme had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from €32.00 ($33.33) to €33.00 ($34.38). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
SCGLY opened at $4.68 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.05. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 1-year low of $4.24 and a 1-year high of $8.51. The company has a market cap of $19.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a $0.2694 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a yield of 5.39%. Société Générale Société anonyme’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.58%.
