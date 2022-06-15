Societe Generale Trims Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Target Price to 112.00

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Societe Generale from 113.00 to 112.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Subsea 7 from 110.00 to 125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Subsea 7 from 84.00 to 86.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Subsea 7 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.80.

OTCMKTS:SUBCY opened at $8.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.60 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.36. Subsea 7 has a 12-month low of $6.47 and a 12-month high of $10.90.

Subsea 7 SA delivers offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore.

