SoFi Gig Economy ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGE) Trading 1.3% Higher

Shares of SoFi Gig Economy ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGE – Get Rating) traded up 1.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.44 and last traded at $14.36. 4,486 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 7,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.17.
The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.13 and a 200-day moving average of $22.21.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SoFi Gig Economy ETF (GIGE)
- 3 Defensive Plays Going on the Offensive
- Could This Cheap Energy Stock With A 7% Dividend Yield Be Right for Your Portfolio?
- Is This A Buyable Bottom For Braze, Inc Shares?
- The Zedge Hypergrowth Story Is Played Out
- What To Make Of Tesla Right Now
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Gig Economy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Gig Economy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.