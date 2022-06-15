Software Acquisition Group Inc. III (NASDAQ:SWAG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Software Acquisition Group Inc. III (NASDAQ:SWAG – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 45.5% from the May 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ:SWAG opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. Software Acquisition Group Inc. III has a one year low of $9.77 and a one year high of $10.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.94.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWAG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Software Acquisition Group Inc. III in the third quarter valued at $98,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. III during the 4th quarter worth about $161,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. III during the 4th quarter worth about $177,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. III during the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. III during the 4th quarter worth about $246,000. 69.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Software Acquisition Group Inc III does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on software companies. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

