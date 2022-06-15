SoftwareONE Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SWONF) Short Interest Up 35.2% in May

SoftwareONE Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SWONF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 235,900 shares, an increase of 35.2% from the May 15th total of 174,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 59.0 days.

SWONF stock opened at $13.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.42. SoftwareONE has a 52 week low of $11.55 and a 52 week high of $24.50.

Separately, UBS Group upgraded shares of SoftwareONE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

SoftwareONE Holding AG offers software and cloud technology solutions in Switzerland and internationally. The company provides Pyracloud, a proprietary digital hub that allows to transact, manage, and optimize their entire spend using a data-driven, actionable platform. It also offers managed backup; managed security services, which protects business from security threats; and software lifecycle management, a combination of digitized procurement and software asset management which offers professional services, diagnostic platform, cloud cost optimization, and SaaS management.

