Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) Short Interest Update

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 306,800 shares, an increase of 37.1% from the May 15th total of 223,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 886,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 430,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 18,185 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 482.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 60,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50,200 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 868.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 116,378 shares during the last quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. now owns 846,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 145,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 365,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 147,594 shares during the last quarter. 69.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SLNO traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.17. 3,899 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 841,685. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.32. Soleno Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.13 and a 1-year high of $1.23. The company has a market cap of $13.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.43.

Soleno Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SLNO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). Equities analysts expect that Soleno Therapeutics will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Controlled-Release, a once-daily oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome, which is being evaluated in an ongoing Phase III clinical development program.

