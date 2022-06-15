Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.19

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Rating) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.19 and traded as high as $0.23. Soleno Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.18, with a volume of 21,878,459 shares traded.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.19 and its 200 day moving average is $0.32. The firm has a market cap of $14.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.43.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). As a group, equities analysts expect that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLNO. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Soleno Therapeutics by 482.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 60,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50,200 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Soleno Therapeutics by 868.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 116,378 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $222,000. Empery Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $313,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Soleno Therapeutics by 67.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 365,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 147,594 shares in the last quarter. 69.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Controlled-Release, a once-daily oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome, which is being evaluated in an ongoing Phase III clinical development program.

