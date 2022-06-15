Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.19

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Rating) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.19 and traded as high as $0.23. Soleno Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.18, with a volume of 21,878,459 shares traded.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.19 and its 200 day moving average is $0.32. The firm has a market cap of $14.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.43.
Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). As a group, equities analysts expect that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO)
Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Controlled-Release, a once-daily oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome, which is being evaluated in an ongoing Phase III clinical development program.
