Sono-Tek Co. (NASDAQ:SOTK) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Sono-Tek Co. (NASDAQ:SOTK – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a drop of 24.6% from the May 15th total of 17,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

In related news, CFO Stephen James Bagley sold 5,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total transaction of $35,052.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,671.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 7.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Sono-Tek alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sono-Tek during the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sono-Tek during the first quarter worth $69,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Sono-Tek by 12.0% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 16,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sono-Tek in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sono-Tek in the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. 57.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SOTK traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,569. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.31. Sono-Tek has a 12 month low of $2.67 and a 12 month high of $9.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.07 and a beta of 0.36.

Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.00 million during the quarter. Sono-Tek had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 14.84%.

Sono-Tek Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sono-Tek Corporation designs and manufactures ultrasonic coating systems for applying on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical, industrial, and research and development/other markets worldwide. It also designs and manufactures custom-engineered ultrasonic coating systems; and provides patented nozzles and generators for manufacturers' equipment.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sono-Tek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sono-Tek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.