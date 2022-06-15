Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Sets New 1-Year Low at $54.24

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $54.24 and last traded at $54.28, with a volume of 2793 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $54.80.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SON shares. TheStreet downgraded Sonoco Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Sonoco Products from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Sonoco Products from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.93. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -140.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.72.

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.11. Sonoco Products had a positive return on equity of 23.98% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. This is a boost from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is presently -502.55%.

In related news, CFO Julie C. Albrecht sold 1,693 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.89, for a total value of $104,779.77. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,347,691.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SON. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Sonoco Products during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment round and shaped rigid paper containers; metal and peelable membrane ends and closures; thermoformed plastic trays and containers; printed flexible packaging; and global brand artwork management.

