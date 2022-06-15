Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) Hits New 12-Month Low at $18.90

Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $18.90 and last traded at $19.57, with a volume of 50710 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.60.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SONO. TheStreet cut Sonos from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Sonos from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Sonos from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Sonos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.95.

Sonos ( NASDAQ:SONO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $399.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.40 million. Sonos had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 7.83%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sonos, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.67, for a total value of $1,674,633.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 668,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,172,434.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joanna Coles sold 905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total value of $25,077.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,908.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,047 shares of company stock valued at $1,720,246 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SONO. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sonos by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 44,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Sonos by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 982,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,787,000 after buying an additional 121,161 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sonos by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 271,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,771,000 after buying an additional 5,484 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sonos by 2,513.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,831,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,269,000 after buying an additional 1,761,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Sonos by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,579,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,190,000 after buying an additional 441,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

