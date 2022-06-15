Sonova Holding AG Declares Dividend of $0.55 (OTCMKTS:SONVY)

Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 15th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.546 per share on Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th.

OTCMKTS SONVY opened at $62.33 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.12. Sonova has a 52 week low of $61.92 and a 52 week high of $87.61.

Get Sonova alerts:

SONVY has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Sonova from CHF 399 to CHF 346 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Sonova from CHF 415 to CHF 380 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Sonova from CHF 435 to CHF 380 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Sonova in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sonova has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $368.67.

Sonova Holding AG designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes hearing care solutions for adults and children. It operates through two segments, Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants segments. The company offers wireless communication products; rechargeable hearing aids; wireless headsets, speech enhanced hearables, audiophile headphones, microphones, and wireless transmission systems; and audiological care services.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sonova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.