Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Trading 8.2% Higher

Shares of Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE – Get Rating) traded up 8.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.53 and last traded at $1.53. 28,672 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 8,559,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.41.

Several research firms have recently commented on SRNE. StockNews.com downgraded Sorrento Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 21st. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Sorrento Therapeutics from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th.

Get Sorrento Therapeutics alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $620.37 million, a PE ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 2.43.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Sorrento Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Sorrento Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Telemus Capital LLC bought a new position in Sorrento Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 2,344.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 8,134 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

About Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE)

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage and commercial biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, viral, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutic by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugate, as well as bispecific antibody approach; and Sofusa, a drug delivery technology that deliver biologic directly into the lymphatic system.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.