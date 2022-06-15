Sound Enhanced Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:SDEF) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Sound Enhanced Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:SDEF – Get Rating) shares fell 0.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $17.01 and last traded at $17.10. 3,157 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 7,032 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.16.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.58.

Get Sound Enhanced Fixed Income ETF alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sound Enhanced Fixed Income ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Sound Enhanced Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:SDEF – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 18,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 3.04% of Sound Enhanced Fixed Income ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sound Enhanced Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sound Enhanced Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.