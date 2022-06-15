Sound Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:SDEI) Trading Down 0.2%

Sound Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:SDEI – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $25.18 and last traded at $25.18. 1,311 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 3,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.22.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.62 and a 200-day moving average of $26.27.

Get Sound Equity Income ETF alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sound Equity Income ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sound Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:SDEI – Get Rating) by 74.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,403 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,422 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 2.90% of Sound Equity Income ETF worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sound Equity Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sound Equity Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.