SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Stock Price Down 4.1%

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Rating) traded down 4.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.81 and last traded at $2.81. 11,754 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,562,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.93.

SoundHound AI Company Profile (NASDAQ:SOUN)

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions The company is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

