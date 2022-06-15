Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) Short Interest Update

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a growth of 56.7% from the May 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSE:SOR traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.29. 1,970 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,601. Source Capital has a 12 month low of $37.00 and a 12 month high of $47.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.23 and a 200-day moving average of $41.32.

Get Source Capital alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 15th.

In other news, VP Ryan A. Leggio acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.55 per share, for a total transaction of $39,550.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Source Capital by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 61,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 3,486 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Source Capital by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Source Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Source Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Source Capital by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 81,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,518,000 after purchasing an additional 4,344 shares during the period. 17.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Source Capital (Get Rating)

Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Source Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Source Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.