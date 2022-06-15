Southern Company (The) 2019 Ser (NYSE:SOLN) Rating Lowered to C at TheStreet

Southern Company (The) 2019 Ser (NYSE:SOLN – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NYSE:SOLN opened at $51.05 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.62. Southern Company has a 52 week low of $49.67 and a 52 week high of $57.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SOLN. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Southern Company (The) 2019 Ser by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 22,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Southern Company (The) 2019 Ser by 16.0% in the first quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC now owns 101,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,522,000 after purchasing an additional 13,918 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern Company (The) 2019 Ser during the 1st quarter worth $10,855,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Southern Company (The) 2019 Ser by 62.2% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 75,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,102,000 after purchasing an additional 28,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Southern Company (The) 2019 Ser in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000.

