Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Benchmark

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Benchmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

SWN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America upgraded Southwestern Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.66.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

NYSE SWN opened at $7.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.06. Southwestern Energy has a one year low of $3.81 and a one year high of $9.87.

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 203.77% and a negative net margin of 32.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 174.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $198,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 257,040 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after buying an additional 46,100 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,927,559 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $35,330,000 after buying an additional 1,004,573 shares during the period. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. bought a new position in Southwestern Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,736,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.