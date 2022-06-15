Sovereign Metals (LON:SVML) Shares Down 1.7%

Sovereign Metals Limited (LON:SVML – Get Rating) was down 1.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 29.25 ($0.36) and last traded at GBX 29.50 ($0.36). Approximately 159,093 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at GBX 30 ($0.36).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 51 ($0.62) target price on shares of Sovereign Metals in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

Get Sovereign Metals alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 34.61. The company has a market capitalization of £136.67 million and a PE ratio of -19.67.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sovereign Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sovereign Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.