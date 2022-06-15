SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MBND) Shares Down 0.1%

Shares of SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MBND – Get Rating) traded down 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $26.67 and last traded at $26.67. 7,968 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $26.70.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.32.

