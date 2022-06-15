SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) Sees Strong Trading Volume

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 231,819 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 7,051,860 shares.The stock last traded at $48.72 and had previously closed at $47.65.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.52.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 165.5% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 124.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 4,900.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

