Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $27.04

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $27.04 and last traded at $27.17, with a volume of 5472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.98.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $66.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.64.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.77.

Spirit AeroSystems ( NYSE:SPR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.64. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 9.98% and a negative return on equity of 51.61%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.22) earnings per share. Spirit AeroSystems’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is -0.99%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,384,185 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $458,793,000 after purchasing an additional 68,953 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,332,086 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $260,687,000 after purchasing an additional 205,899 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,231,875 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $187,006,000 after buying an additional 1,279,596 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,122,315 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $177,631,000 after buying an additional 329,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 36,482.5% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,281,450 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $141,395,000 after buying an additional 3,272,480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile (NYSE:SPR)

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, struts/pylons, nacelles, and related engine structural components; and wings and wing components, including flight control surfaces, as well as other structural parts.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.