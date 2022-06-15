Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $143.57.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SPLK. Mizuho lowered their target price on Splunk from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Splunk from $175.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Splunk from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Splunk from $225.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Splunk from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

In related news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $36,237.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,239 shares in the company, valued at $3,135,699. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Splunk in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Splunk in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Splunk by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 228 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Splunk by 109.2% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 235 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of Splunk in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Splunk stock opened at $86.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.91 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $112.34 and its 200-day moving average is $117.99. Splunk has a one year low of $84.63 and a one year high of $176.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The software company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.42. The company had revenue of $674.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.73 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 396.11% and a negative net margin of 41.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.84) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Splunk will post -4.14 EPS for the current year.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

