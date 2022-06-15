Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Shares Gap Up to $98.05

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $98.05, but opened at $104.11. Spotify Technology shares last traded at $104.27, with a volume of 16,672 shares trading hands.
SPOT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Spotify Technology from $240.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Spotify Technology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $124.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James upgraded Spotify Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $137.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Friday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.75.
The company has a market capitalization of $19.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.10 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.25.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Spotify Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $321,888,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 23,228,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,507,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,672 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $235,825,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in Spotify Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $223,492,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $169,101,000. 56.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Spotify Technology Company Profile (NYSE:SPOT)
Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Spotify Technology (SPOT)
- Two Retailers The Analysts Are Buying
- Under-The-Radar RF Industries Is A Steal At These Prices
- Procter & Gamble Stock Continues to Be Resilient Despite Turmoil
- Insiders Sell Tractor Supply Company, Oh No!
- Analog Devices Stock is a Defensive Semiconductor Play
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.