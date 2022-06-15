Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Shares Gap Up to $98.05

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $98.05, but opened at $104.11. Spotify Technology shares last traded at $104.27, with a volume of 16,672 shares trading hands.

SPOT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Spotify Technology from $240.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Spotify Technology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $124.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James upgraded Spotify Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $137.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Friday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.75.

The company has a market capitalization of $19.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.10 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.25.

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 0.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Spotify Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $321,888,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 23,228,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,507,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,672 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $235,825,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in Spotify Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $223,492,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $169,101,000. 56.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spotify Technology Company Profile (NYSE:SPOT)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

