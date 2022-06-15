Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Upgraded to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Company

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SPOT. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Guggenheim lowered Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Redburn Partners raised Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Spotify Technology from $280.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Spotify Technology from $210.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.93.

Spotify Technology stock opened at $98.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.10 and a beta of 1.79. Spotify Technology has a 52 week low of $89.03 and a 52 week high of $305.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $113.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.25.

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.40. Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 0.68%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Spotify Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 0.8% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Spotify Technology by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Spotify Technology by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in Spotify Technology by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its stake in Spotify Technology by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 56.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

