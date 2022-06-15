Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $199.65.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SPOT shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on Spotify Technology from $240.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Spotify Technology in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Spotify Technology from $137.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Spotify Technology from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Pivotal Research lowered Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

Shares of SPOT stock opened at $98.05 on Wednesday. Spotify Technology has a 52-week low of $89.03 and a 52-week high of $305.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -138.10 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $113.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.25.

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.40. Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 0.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. Spotify Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Markel Corp grew its stake in Spotify Technology by 344.8% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 136.5% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 8,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after buying an additional 5,089 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,295,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 103.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 2,698 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Group International Inc. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 251,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,009,000 after buying an additional 88,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.36% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

