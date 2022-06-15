Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $199.65.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SPOT. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $220.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $150.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $210.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Spotify Technology from $240.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Spotify Technology from $280.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPOT. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the 1st quarter worth $321,888,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 23,228,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,507,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,672 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter worth $235,825,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $223,492,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter worth $169,101,000. 56.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPOT stock opened at $98.05 on Wednesday. Spotify Technology has a one year low of $89.03 and a one year high of $305.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $113.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.25. The company has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a PE ratio of -138.10 and a beta of 1.79.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Spotify Technology had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 3.02%. Spotify Technology’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Spotify Technology will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

