Springfield Properties (LON:SPR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $118.00

Springfield Properties Plc (LON:SPR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 118 ($1.43) and last traded at GBX 121.49 ($1.47), with a volume of 26057 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 121 ($1.47).
The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.20. The stock has a market cap of £143.89 million and a P/E ratio of 10.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 137.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 143.62.
Springfield Properties Company Profile (LON:SPR)
