Springfield Properties (LON:SPR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $118.00

Springfield Properties Plc (LON:SPR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 118 ($1.43) and last traded at GBX 121.49 ($1.47), with a volume of 26057 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 121 ($1.47).

The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.20. The stock has a market cap of £143.89 million and a P/E ratio of 10.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 137.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 143.62.

Springfield Properties Plc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the house building business in the United Kingdom. The company operates in Private Housing and Affordable markets. It is also involved in hiring plants and machineries, property development, buys and sells real estate and residential property, and management services.

